Oklahoma man uses 8 billboards to show love for his wife

TULSA, OK - Saying i love you is one thing -- but showing it is what counts.

An Oklahoma man put on a city-wide display to show his wife how much he cares.

Between the ads for dentures, casinos and cannabis, there is a message of something priceless -- love.

"I decided I wanted to tell the world and tell my wife how much I love her in front of everybody," said Josh Wilson.​​​​

Wilson is the owner of living water irrigation, a Tulsa area sprinkler installation and repair company.

He initially purchased space on eight billboards around town to advertise his business. But after a while, he says the signs weren't really doing the trick.

So when it came time for a refresh, he took off all talk of sale and decided to focus on his wife of five years, Amy.

"She tolerates me and lets me build this little company and lets us have fun," said Josh. "It's the least I could do to tell her I love her."

On the eight billboards reads the simple message, 'Amy I love you more.' And to make sure the right Amy knew where the message came from, Josh put his company's logo in the corner.

"I wasn't in any trouble," said Josh. "Every guy who has called me thought for sure I was in the dog house and in trouble, and I just for sure simply wanted to tell my wife that I loved her."

But the message of love from on high has also raised the bar for men across Green Country -- and with Josh's message front and center -- there have been calls from other guys feeling the pressure to go big or go home when it comes to matters of the heart.

"A lot of text messages and a lot of phone calls from friends saying thanks a lot buddy now I have to do something," said Josh. "So that's always good. As long as I can make my wife feel good for all that she does for me and my family it was a joy to do so."

The signs will be up for one more day -- and then it'll change over to pictures of their dogs.

