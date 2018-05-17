Oklahoma woman dies after being attacked by neighbor's dachshunds

This dachshund was not involved in the attack. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. - A 52-year-old woman died after being attacked by a group of dogs, according to KTEN.

The NBC affiliate reports that Tracy Garcia was mauled by seven of her neighbor's dogs last Thursday in Carter County, Oklahoma.

KFOR reports that, according to the Ardmore Animal Shelter, the dogs were all dachshund mixes. Six are believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mixes, while the remaining one is a standard dachshund border collie mix. The dogs ranged in age from 1 to 3 years old.

One of the pets was put down by first responders while the others were later euthanized at the request of their owner, according to KTEN.

She is survived by her son and daughter, according to her obituary.

