COLCHESTER, Vt. - A Christmas staple is now getting a second use as food for animals.

Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester, Vermont collects donated Christmas trees every year.

Those trees help feed their 200 goats. The farm received more than 300 trees in 2017.

The trees are recycled first, then the goats then go through with the pine needles.

The remaining wood is used in the farm's community garden.