Old laws in Rhode Island are so silly, the state's lawmakers are creating a committee to strike them

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -

Archaic laws that are a holdover from a time when people fought in duels a la Alexander Hamilton and rode horses on highways would be struck from the books in Rhode Island if a lawmaker has his way.



House Majority Whip John Edwards picked some of the silliest laws to start with. It's been illegal to arrange to meet another person and engage in a fight. It's also illegal to test the speed of a horse on public highways.



The Democratic Edwards has tried for years to create a General Assembly committee to review laws and recommend ones to strike.



That idea didn't gain traction, so he's introducing bills to repeal old laws individually.



He has introduced five. He hopes to file up to 50 bills to remove arbitrary statutes.

