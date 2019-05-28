Once-abandoned 'Wizard of Oz' Theme Park will reopen this summer

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. - The famous "Wizard of Oz" theme park in North Carolina is opening its gates!

The "Land of Oz" on Beech Mountain was originally built in 1970, according to Travel and Leisure.

"With Dorothy as your guide, you will find yourself skipping down the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz to help in her search for the wonderful Wizard during this one-of-a-kind interactive experience," the website reads.

Journey with Dorothy

Dates: June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 26-28 & July 5, 2019

Tickets: $27.50 + taxes & fees (Children 2 & Under Free)

Autumn at Oz Festival

Weekend One: September 6-8, 2019

Weekend Two: September 13-15, 2019

Tickets Starting: $45 + taxes & fees (Children 2 & Under Free)

"For the first time ever - Extended Dates for 2019! Get more chances to visit Oz over two weekends this September!"

Click here for tickets and more information.

