Once stranded Syrian refugee now helping others

You may remember the remarkable story of a Syrian refugee who spent months stranded in a Malaysian airport.

He wasn't allowed to even leave the building -- much less find a new country to call home.

That all has changed, and now he's using his new life to help other refugees.

He's giving hope those in situations that seem just as hopeless as his.

Syrian refugee Hassan Al-Kontar describes a blissful life in Canada -- his new home after months of being stuck in uncertainty, living in a Malaysian airport.

Now -- he's advocating for other refugees living in limbo.

"The story goes back to the time I was at the airport, during that time, I received messages from people who have been detained in Manus and Nauru islands. They asked me to tell their stories," said Al-Kontar.

In 2018, Al-Kontar famously spent seven months in the Kuala Lumpur Airport in a complex story that began when he was forced to leave the U.A.E.​​​​​​, where he was working when the Syrian civil war began.

Unable to renew his passport, he applied for a three-month tourist visa in Malaysia.

But his attempts to fly out of the country kept getting derailed, until his visa expired and he literally had no place to go.

Terrified of returning to his war-torn home country, he called for help on social media for months.

Malaysian authorities eventually detained him for being in a restricted area without a boarding pass, but his story had reached people that fought for his release.

Human rights groups eventually helped sponsor Al-Kontar's asylum in Canada, where he's been living and working since November.

"It's my time now to help others," said Al-Kontar.

Speaking to CNN from his home in Vancouver, Al-Kontar is now partnering with two nonprofits on Operation Not Forgotten.

Endorsed by Amnesty International and the UNHCR -- it's a campaign to privately sponsor some 200 refugees to come to Canada, who are now stranded on Nauru island and in Papua New Guinea.

"I gave up on governments a long time ago, I gave up on international law a long time ago. It's individuals, people all around the world whom I trust, whom I rely on, and call me naive - but they can lead the change, they can be the change," said Al-Kontar.

Since 2013, Australia has sent thousands of asylum-seekers arriving on their shores to processing centers on remote pacific Manus or Nauru islands. Many were left for years.

As reports surfaced of humanitarian abuse and neglect, Australia denied liability, and strongly refuted any claims of deliberate harm.

After continued backlash from rights groups and the united nations, most of the refugees have reportedly been moved off of the islands, but some are still languishing in uncertainty.

"The whole world has forgotten them," said Al-Kontar.

Operation not Forgotten must raise about $3 million Canadian dollars to comply with Canadian law for private sponsorship.

Al-Kontar knows he's asking a lot - but says he feels a personal obligation to succeed.

"I thought when I reached Canada, it will be the end of the story and I will live my fairy tale - and life will be nothing but happiness, it is - I am happy, actually. But I was wrong, it's nothing but a new beginning - and something bigger this time," said Al-Kontar.

