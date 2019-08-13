One child found, one still missing after North Carolina murder suspect kidnaps his kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Authorities are searching for a child after they say a North Carolina murder suspect, considered to be armed and dangerous, kidnapped his young children, according to WCNC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a shooting at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers got to the home, they say they found Aiesha Shantel Summers, 28, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives told WCNC that the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr. took his children from the home.

Authorities say Garner was with his 18-year-old son, Edward Silk Garner Jr. It is unclear what the teen's role is in the abduction.

One of the children, Aziyah Sana'a Garner, was found safe Tuesday morning. The other child, 3-year-old Dior Muhammad, is still missing. Authorities say she was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds.

Garner was last seen driving a white 2000 Mercedes-Benz S430 with North Carolina plates HCV-1629. Authorities say he is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.