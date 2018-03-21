One hurt after another reported explosion in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is injured after a reported explosion in South Austin, according to KSAT.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that the explosion happened near Brodie and West Slaughter lanes. It happened just down the road from the FedEx facility where FBI agents have been investigating a suspicious package all day Tuesday.

First responders said the man in his 30s has potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. The man is being taken to an area hospital.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

The FBI said it is responding to the scene and will investigate.

