One officer dead, two others shot in Georgia while serving warrant

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - One police officer was killed and two deputies were shot Friday morning while were serving a warrant in Georgia, according to 11 Alive.

Authorities were serving a warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in court, according to officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The names of the officers, along with that of the suspect, have not been released.

The Locus Grove police officer died, and both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center.

One is in serious condition, according to a spokesperson the Henry County Sheriff's Department, while the other is in fair condition.

