National

One person shot, suspect in custody after shooting at Nashville mall

No imminent threat known, police say

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Nashville Fire Department

Nashville Fire Department personnel on scene at Opry Mills Mall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Opry Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.

That person is in critical condition, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Police tweeted that there is no imminent threat known and that the mall is being swept by officers as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.