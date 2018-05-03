One person shot, suspect in custody after shooting at Nashville mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Opry Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.

That person is in critical condition, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Police tweeted that there is no imminent threat known and that the mall is being swept by officers as a precaution.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

