Oreo giving away a million free candy bars

ROANOKE, Va. - Have a chocolate craving?

Then don't miss your chance to win a free Oreo candy bar.

To claim your free Oreo bar, you must fill out a form on the company's website.

Later this month, Oreo will send an email with a coupon to those are eligible for the free candy.

To fill out the form, go to www.OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com.

Oreo said it will give the coupon to the first one million to complete the form.

The contest is scheduled to end Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.