Outpouring of support at El Paso blood centers after mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas - After putting out an urgent call for blood donations, centers around El Paso were filled with volunteers rushing in to help in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart, according to WFAA.

Vitalent Blood Services said it had sent out more than 240 units of blood to hospitals, but its centers quickly filled to capacity and they can't take any more donors Saturday.

"We will need your precious donation going forward for ongoing victim needs and to replenish supplies," Vitalent - El Paso posted on Facebook.

Residents were quick to answer the call for help Saturday afternoon, a video posted on Twitter showed a line to donate stretching out the door of one blood donation center.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to our friends and neighbors in the El Paso area today. We know that many of you want to step up and donate to help out the victims of the senseless shooting," a statement posted by Vitalant said earlier in the day.

"If you cannot donate today or tomorrow, we STRONGLY encourage you to make an appointment for this coming week and the next. Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it," the statement continued.