Over 100 people arrested in ICE Operation Eagle's Shield

WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 100 people who are considered notable threats to public safety have been arrested in Virginia and in the Washington, D.C. metro area, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some of those arrested as part of Operation Eagle's Shield include violent offenders, sex offenders and gang members involved with MS-13 or the 18th Street gangs.

The operation lasted from July 9 to 20, and 132 individuals from the following countries were arrested for criminal and civil violations: Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Fiji, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, Philippines, South Africa and Sudan.

Out of the 132 arrested, ICE is pursuing criminal charges against 37 of them for felony offenses like re-entry after removal and unlawful possession of a gun.

Below is a breakdown of the arrests made by location:

County # of Arrests Albemarle 4 Amelia 1 Augusta 1 Carroll 1 Chesterfield 12 Fairfax 38 Fluvanna 1 Hanover 1 Henrico 5 Henry 4 James City 1 King William 1 Loudoun 6 Manassas 9 Mecklenburg 1 Newport News 4 Norfolk 1 Orange 1 Pittsylvania 3 Prince Edward 1 Prince George 1 Prince William 13 Virginia Beach 1 Richmond County 1 Roanoke 1 Shenandoah 1 Spotsylvania 1 Stafford 3 Warren 1 Washington, DC 12 Waynesboro 1 TOTAL 132

