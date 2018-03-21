Parents charged after dead baby girl found in plastic bag

BERKS COUNTY, Penn. - Police arrested a Pennsylvania couple after finding a 6-month-old baby dead inside a plastic container.

It happened at the couple's apartment in West Lawn, near Reading.

A relative called police concerned that the baby hadn't been seen for some time.

In a search of the apartment Monday night, police unlocked a closet and found a plastic container.

Inside the container, they found kitty litter and a plastic bag; in the bag was the dead child.

Shaun Oxenreider, 25, is in the Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The baby's mother, 27-year-old Samantha Trump, is under guard at Reading Hospital as she is pregnant and collapsed.

"This is an unbelievable find; the facts are one that makes one's stomach churn," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

The coroner will perform an autopsy on Thursday to determine how baby Harper died.

For now, the infant's parents are charged with concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

The couple's 18-month-old child is now in the custody of children and youth services.