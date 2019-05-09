Parents say kid with special needs was bitten on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (CNN) - The parents of a student with special needs say another student bit her several times while on the school bus and the bus driver did nothing to help.

The parents of Lily Waldron say once she got off the bus Monday, she was crying and holding onto her arm. So her mom wanted to calm her down by giving her a bath.

Lynn Waldron-Moehle said, "She loves baths and that's soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the bath. I took her sweatshirt off. And that's when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm."

A Lamers bus lines representative says they have video recording on all Green Bay school buses, and bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens.

Lilly's dad says she was in an all-special needs bus.

Chad Waldron said, "The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn't hear anything going on or see anything? Come on."

"She can't tell them to stop. She couldn't get away. She's in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it. And the bus driver wasn't stopping," said Lynn Waldron-Moehle.

Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus. "He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at. That the girl was brutally biting my daughter's arm."

In a statement, the school district superintendent said, "Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide support to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student."

Waldron says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching over the kids. "If you can't keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in you know to be watching if the bus driver can't do it."

"I would like to see this not ever happen to another child. No other child needs to go through what Lilly went through," said Lynn Waldron-Moehle.

The Waldrons say the student who bit Lilly is no longer going to the elementary school, but starting Thursday their child will be riding in a van along with two adults to and from school.

