Park named after youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim opens

BOSTON - Hundreds have gathered in Boston to celebrate the opening of a park named in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.



Gov. Charlie Baker joined Mayor Mary Walsh and members of Martin Richard's family Saturday to open Martin's Park.



The park features an accessible playground, including a replica of a boat, a water play garden and open space.



Martin was one of three people killed when two bombs exploded at the finish line. His younger sister Jane lost a leg.



During Saturday's ceremony, Jane sang "A Million Dreams," from the film "The Greatest Showman."



Martin's father, Bill Richard, said in a statement that the park is a "symbol of the commitment of so many individuals and their dedication to building a more kind, just, and inclusive community here."



