Parkland shooting survivors file lawsuit against county, individuals

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - More than a dozen students and recent graduates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Broward County for the "severe psychological injury and trauma" they suffered in the Feb. 14 Parkland shooting, according to WPLG.

The Miami-based TV station reports that the lawsuit also names certain individuals, including former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson, Broward Sheriff's Office Capt. Jan Jordan, former MSD baseball coach and security guard Andrew Medina, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and three unidentified BSO deputies referred to as John Does 1-3.

Click here to read the full complaint.

The students accused the defendants of violating their civil rights under the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures and under the 14 Amendment, which addresses citizenship rights and equal protection of the laws.

The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial. They are seeking "full and fair compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by a jury," as well as attorney fees and costs associated to filing the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.