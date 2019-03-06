Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, others react to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power Players Week at DAR Constitution Hall on April 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - A fixture in living rooms since 1984, many are sending thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek.

The longtime "Jeopardy" host announced Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with state 4 pancreatic cancer.

Ken Jennings won 74 consecutive games of the show in 2004.

I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

ABC News anchor David Muir

We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We're with you, Alex. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) March 6, 2019

Actor Ken Jeong

Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek.



You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Comedian Dane Cook

I just want to say to Alex Trebek I know you can kick cancers ass. You are the true daily double and the ultimate Jeopardy! champion in my eyes.

Lots of positive energy coming your way from so many sir. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 6, 2019

"Bachelor" host Chris Harrison

Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton

Nooooooo!!!!!!!! Sending all of the love and strength and healing to Alex Trebek!!!! Details and his announcement video HERE: https://t.co/5Ke8RJEYRl pic.twitter.com/jRsRdWhz9o — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 6, 2019

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Alex Trebek is one of my all-time favorite people. I've loved being around him. pic.twitter.com/9mCRMlucvU — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019

PBS' Arthur

Sending best wishes to Alex Trebek, aka Alex Lebek, host of RiddleQuest pic.twitter.com/1CYARVlsil — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) March 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.