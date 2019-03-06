National

Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, others react to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis

Longtime game show host has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Getty Images

Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power Players Week at DAR Constitution Hall on April 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - A fixture in living rooms since 1984, many are sending thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek.

The longtime "Jeopardy" host announced Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with state 4 pancreatic cancer.

More Headlines

Ken Jennings won 74 consecutive games of the show in 2004.

ABC News anchor David Muir

Actor Ken Jeong

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak

Comedian Dane Cook

"Bachelor" host Chris Harrison

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton

Dr. Mehmet Oz

PBS' Arthur

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.