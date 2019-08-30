Pennsylvania man captures all walks of life with year-round camera

PENNSYLVANIA - When we see a log across a river or a pond, we just see a log.

But for woodland creatures, that log can be an important thoroughfare -- serving as a path for all walks of life.

That's what Robert Bush Sr., from the Facebook page "Bob's Pennsylvania Wildlife Camera" set out to capture when he placed a camera at an undisclosed location in the Pennsylvania mountains.

His latest video, taken year-round, shows bears, deer, bobcats, grouse, beavers and many other wildlife crossing the bridge, or swimming underneath in their natural habitats.

Occasionally an animal can be seen investigating the camera.

The exact location of the famous log is kept discrete, only noted as the mountains of Pennsylvania. Bush says he is an avid outdoorsman and loves wildlife.

To see more videos, visit his Facebook page.

