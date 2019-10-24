Pennsylvania woman claims she found metal in her Burger King

A Pennsylvania woman is claiming she found metal in her meal from Burger King.

Megan Tomlinson says now she can't stop thinking about it each time she eats.

These three items in Tomlinson's freezer are hard to look at.

"I have an issue with food now," said Tomlinson.

On September 24, Megan stopped by the Burger King on Lititz Pike for lunch.

She went through the drive-thru - ordered a chicken fry meal, large coke and barbecue sauce - and began eating on her way home.

"I bit down and I was like, 'Oh, that hurts,' and I was like 'Oh no, did I bite my tongue?' and then I was like 'Oh no, there's no way I bit my tongue. And then I pulled the chicken fry out and it was just covered in blood."

When she got home - she continued to throw up blood.

In the video above, you can see her fiancé dissecting the rest of her meal - and it's not pretty.

"I don't know exactly what it was. People said 'razor blades,' and 'box cutters,' something from the machinery. i don't know for sure," said Tomlinson.

Whatever it was landed her in the hospital for four days, plus a catscan, an x-ray and emergency endoscopy.

Test results showed three metal densities in her GI track.

"People also asked a lot, 'how did you not realize there was metal in it?' you don't think about that," said Tomlinson. "You don't think there's going to be metal in your food. You just eat. Food is supposed to be a comfort and a safe place and it's not supposed to hurt you and this time it did."

Tomlinson hired a lawyer - not to press charges - but to warn others. She also hopes burger king will foot the bill.

"This is I think a clear case of negligence. I don't think anybody intended to hurt her. but we just don't want it to happen again."

That same meal is now in her freezer, waiting to be sent away to be tested. The chicken provider, Tyson, says it wants her food to be tested by an independent third party

Burger King corporate said in a statement:

"Food safety and quality are among our top priorities. We have been in touch with our guest and are working with our franchisee and supplier to look into this matter."

Tyson responded in a statement:

"Tyson Foods produces high-quality, safe food enjoyed by millions of consumers. In this particular case, the consumer's Facebook post led to a thorough investigation, including analysis of products made at the same time at our facility. No similar issues were found, and we remain confident of the safety of our products. The material has not been made available."

