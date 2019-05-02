Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in 'Star Wars,' dies at 74

ROANOKE, Va. - Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films, has died at 74, according to a statement his family posted to his Twitter account.

According to a statement, Mayhew died at his home in Texas on Monday with his family by his side. The statement did not say what the cause of death was.

"He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame," his family said.

The actor played the Wookie warrior Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Episode 3 of the prequels and the new trilogy. He also assumed his role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" after being wheelchair-bound, according to the statement.

He is survived by his wife, Angie, and three children.

