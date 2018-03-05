Petition asking for national holiday to honor Billy Graham

Evangelist Billy Graham addresses the audience from the stage during the Billy Graham Library Dedication Service on May 31, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Billy Graham Day could become a thing if one a growing petition has its way.

More than 73,000 people have signed the Change.org petition asking President Donald Trump, Congress and a North Carolina state senator to create a national holiday for the late Graham.

Kyle Siler started the petition which reads as follows:

Lets get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man.

