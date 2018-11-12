Petition calls for strict penalties for disobeying school bus lights, sign

ROANOKE, Va. - According to WISN, a petition on the White House website aims to make disobeying the red lights and stop signs on a school bus a federal crime, punishable with jail time and a $5,000 fine on the first offense.

The petition was created on Oct. 31, one day after twin brothers and their sister were killed as they crossed a rural Indiana road to board their bus. The incident was among several that week involving children being injured or killed at school bus stops.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that more than 1,300 people were killed in school transportation-related accidents from 2006 to 2015.

The petition on WhiteHouse.gov seeks 100,000 signatures. It had a little more than 1,400 as of Sunday afternoon.

