Petition started to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October

ROANOKE, Va. - How would you feel if, instead of on October 31 of each year, Halloween was permanently moved to the last Saturday in October?

A petition, started by the Halloween & Costume Association and addressed to President Trump, on Change.org is trying to make that happen.

According to the petition, parents feel that if they were able to take their kids out trick-or-treating during the daylight hours instead of at night -- which can only happen on a day where kids don't have school and parents don't have work.

The petition cites a study that says there are around 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

As of Friday night, the petition has 13,130 signatures with a goal of 15,000.