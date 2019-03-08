Plan ahead to help your body adjust to Daylight Saving Time

This weekend marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. While most of us welcome the later sunsets, losing an hour of sleep can throw us for a loop.

Dr. Michelle Drerup with the Cleveland Clinic says one way to overcome the lost sleep is to plan ahead.

"The best strategy is, several days beforehand, to gradually shift the bedtime and wake-time earlier by 15 minutes or so, every night," Dr. Drerup said. "That tends to be really helpful for our kids as well."

She says if you're already sleep-deprived, you'll feel the time change the most. Many people report having difficulty concentrating or tend to feel more irritable right after the time change.

If you find yourself still feeling like you're dragging Monday morning, she says don't reach for another cup of coffee or take a long nap. Instead, try getting outside and taking a walk.

