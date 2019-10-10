Planning to rake your yard? You may want to reconsider

ROANOKE, Va. - If you plan to rake leaves this fall, you might want to reconsider.

Some environmental experts say removing leaves from your yard is not only bad for you, it's also bad for the planet, USA Today reported.

Officials say the worst thing you can do is put bagged leaves in landfills.

Leaves take up space and can break down to create harmful greenhouse gases.

Leaving leaves on your lawn could act as a free fertilizer since leaves can return essential nutrients to plants and flowers.

If you do remove them, experts say to cut them up and drop them in parts of your lawn that don't get leaf cover.