Police: 6 injured in armed robbery of Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. - Police say six people are injured after robbers entered a Richmond bar and grill and shots were fired.

The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that officers were alerted to the robbery in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives say two armed individuals entered the Liquid Cafe with their faces covered, announced a robbery, and shots were fired.

Police say five people were injured by gunfire and the sixth was hurt "by other means." All were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation. It comes just days after another shooting in the same area left three people injured.

