Police in South Carolina say a teenager and a taxi driver are dead after they shot at each other.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Police say a teenager and a taxi cab driver are dead after they shot at each other while arguing over a fare in South Carolina's capital city.



Authorities say another teen was killed early Saturday in Columbia after an argument among friends over a video game.



In the taxicab shooting, Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said three teenagers took the cab to their destination when one of them started arguing at the driver around 1 a.m. Saturday. The other two teens escaped unharmed.



In the other shooting, Timmons said in a statement four teens were playing video games around 12:05 a.m. Saturday when an argument quickly led to the fatal shooting.



Timmons says a suspect is being questioned and charges are pending.



The names of the victims haven't been released.

