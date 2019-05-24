Police K-9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree Georgia heat

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A police K-9 died in the line of duty Thursday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

K-9 Eli became distressed while tracking a suspect, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

AJC reports that the pursuit took place in 90-degree heat.

The Atlanta newspaper reports that Eli and his handler, Officer Bonanno, were called to assist Snellville police in the pursuit of a suspect who had fled from officers.

Eli was rushed to a vet but police said he died.

He had been with the department for eight years, according to AJC.

