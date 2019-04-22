Police release video of suspect in Indiana teen girls' 2017 deaths

DELPHI, Ind. - Indiana State Police have released video of the suspect in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls that shows the man walking on an abandoned railroad bridge the teens visited before they were slain.

State Police on Monday also released a new sketch and audio of the man suspected of killing 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The video and the audio came from German's cellphone.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said during a news conference in the girls' northern Indiana hometown of Delphi that investigators believe the man is between the ages of 18 and 40 and either lives or lived in Delphi or works in the area.

Carter vowed that police will solve the case and addressed the suspect during his briefing, saying, "We believe you are hiding in plain sight."

10:25 a.m.

A spokesman says Indiana State Police will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley said Monday that no arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. But he says investigators will release new information Monday about the unsolved case.

Riley says State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and a State Police captain will be making statements but won't take questions.

The teenagers' bodies were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area a day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

9:44 a.m.

Indiana State Police are to make an announcement about the investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls.

State police say Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation has gone in a "new direction" during a midday Monday news conference in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area, one day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill." Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

