Police say a suspect was arrested following a shooting near the Rock n' Roll San Diego Marathon.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in downtown San Diego (all times local):



12:25 p.m.



Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.



Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.



There were no additional details immediately available.



There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.

