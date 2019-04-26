Police seize 'super obedient' parrot trained by Brazillan drug dealers

BRAZIL - A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting drug dealers.

The bird was seized Monday afternoon when officers swooped in on a drug den run by a local couple, according to The Guardian.

The bird had been taught to alert the criminals about police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the capital of Piauí state, by shouting “Mum, the police!,” according to officials.

“He must have been trained for this,” one officer said. “As soon as the police got close, he started shouting.”

While in custody, the parrot is being a “super obedient” creature, according to a Brazilian journalist who came face-to-face with the bird.

“Lots of police officers have come by and he’s said nothing," Alexandre Clark, a local vet, said.

In time, the bird will be handed over to a local zoo where it will spend three months learning to fly before being released.

The unnamed parrot joins a growing list of animals implicated in Brazil’s drug trade, although most of them have been reptiles.

