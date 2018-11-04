Police: Video shows no brutality, despite woman's claim

GREENVILLE, S.C. - South Carolina police officials say body camera video shows officers didn't use excessive force against a woman who had complained of brutality.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller, in a Friday news conference, told local news outlets that officers had been justified in their actions Monday when probation agents were seeking one of Cassandra Johnson's sons, Julius Johnson.

The Greenville woman says she was mistreated.

Videos show police repeatedly asking Johnson to let them in the house, and eventually Johnson pushing an officer. Officers arrested her and son Jermaine Johnson on misdemeanor charges of police interference. Both were jailed.

Miller says officers had a warrant giving them the right to enter the home to search for Julius Johnson. He's still at large on a charge of criminal domestic violence.

