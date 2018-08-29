Premature baby's recovery is being celebrated with pomp and circumstance.

ALABAMA - A premature baby's miraculous recovery is being celebrated with pomp and circumstance.

Little Cullen Potter was born 18 weeks premature -- he weighed just under 14 ounces and was given only a two percent chance of survival.

Determined to fight, his parents brought him to the University of South Alabama Children's Hospital.

After months in the NICU, Cullen now weighs 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and has been given a clean bill of health.

On his last day at the hospital, his mom dressed the little graduate in a teeny cap and gown.

Video of the celebration went viral on social media.

The couple says they hope their story will teach other parents to always seek options.