President Trump signs bill to battle opioid crisis

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on September 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is heading to West Virginia where he is holding a political rally. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - President Donald Trump signed a bill addressing the opioid crisis Wednesday, with support from many Virginian lawmakers.

According to the office of senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner -- key parts from their bills in the "support for patients and communities act" include expanding Medicaid funds available for substance use disorder treatment online, help ensure children suffering from substance use disorders receive the assistance they need.

President Trump says this bill will have a huge impact on dealing with this nationwide crisis.

"Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America. We are going to end it, or we're going to at least make an extremely big dent in this terrible terrible problem," said President Trump.

Local lawmakers are supporting this passage - such as Republican Morgan Griffith saying in part:

"I was proud to be part of the major bipartisan effort that produced this law. It does not end with President Trump's signature. Working together across party lines, between all levels of government and with the private and nonprofit sectors, we can help people overcome or avoid opioid abuse."







