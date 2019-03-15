Proposed Missouri bill would require residents to own AR-15s

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri residents could be required to own an AR-15 if a new bill passes.
House Bill 1108, introduced by Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, would establish the McDaniel Militia Act, "which requires every person between 18 and 35 years of age who can legally possess a firearm to own an AR-15 and authorizes a tax credit for a purchase of an AR-15."
McDaniel also filed a bill, House Bill 1052, which would require residents over the age of 21 to own a handgun if they are legally able to. That bill was introduced on Feb. 26, two days before HB 1108.
