Proposed Tennessee bill would fine $10,000 per robocall

MEMPHIS, Tn. - A Tennessee lawmaker is gearing up for a fight against robocallers.

Congressman David Kustoff says he has bipartisan support on legislation that would fine scammers $10,000 per robocall going back three years.

The lawmaker said more than 40 percent of cellphone calls are robocalls where a person takes a local number to scam someone on anything from credit cards to auto insurance payments and the IRS.

"The FCC can fine $10,000 per call going back three years because it takes some time to investigate where the calls are coming from," Kustoff said.

