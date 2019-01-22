Puppy finds forever home after surviving euthanization

DAVENPORT, Iowa - He may not be "super dog" but there's something very special about a rescue pup in Iowa.

He survived being euthanized.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport says Rudolph was at a shelter in Oklahoma that was so full, he was euthanized.

But then he woke up, and the vet chose not to try again.

That's how seven or eight-month-old Rudolph ended up in Iowa at this no-kill shelter.

Now because of his story, Rudolph has a new forever home.

The folks at Kings Harvest say they got many wonderful applications, but Rudolph fell in love with one young man and the feeling was mutual.

Now Rudolph has a second chance, and a loving home.

NBC News