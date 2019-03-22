Queer Eye fans raise thousands to send Jess back to college

Queer Eye fans are showing some love to a woman featured on the newest season of the popular Netflix show.
Jess Guilbeaux, from episode five of season three, was disowned at the age of 16 from her adoptive family because she was outed as a lesbian. She's 23 now and has been on her own financially ever since.
The emotional episode follows Jess through her journey to self-confidence, as the Fab 5 guide her to her a new look, new furnishings, and a rekindled relationship with her sister.
@bobbyberk did so so so many amazing things for me on queer eye. we connected on our pasts, he helped me connect with my sister, and he taught me that it’s cute to let people in ❤️ but also he gave me a place that finally feels like HOME for the first time in my life. i feel like the kween™️ of my home 👸🏾👸🏾 #queereye3
She started taking classes at the University of Kansas as a computer science major but had to drop out due to debt and has been working as a waitress. Now, fans of the show who were moved by her story are raising money to send her back.
In five days, the GoFundMe has raised over $43,000. Fans are leaving words of encouragement on the page, and many in the LGBTQ community are sharing their own, similar stories.
