Radio show broadcasts from hot car to highlight dangers

BALTIMORE - In an effort to warn people about the dangers of hot cars in the summer, three Baltimore radio personalities broadcasted from one for an hour.

When they got in the station's SUV it was 81 degrees.

However, unlike children who are left in a hot car, the three hosts were carefully monitored throughout the hour.

They were fitted with heart rate monitors and EMT personnel were on standby next to the vehicle.

They're hoping their voluntary hour would bring awareness of the dangers of hot cars to the tens of thousands who listen every day.

Fifty-two children died in hot cars in 2018.

"These are easily, preventable, avoidable deaths that we really want to let people know easy it is to overheat in a car on a day that might not seem hot at first," said radio host Justin Schlegel

By the end of the hour, the temperature inside the SUV rose to 110 degrees.

WSLS/WBAL