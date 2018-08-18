Rally in Boston once again draws counterprotesters

BOSTON - A conservative rally against "far-left violence" was organized in downtown Boston a year after a similar demonstration drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters.

Boston Free Speech, the group organizing the event, held it on Saturday. Organizer John Medlar says the event was meant to call out Internet censorship and "violent suppression of discourse in the public square."

The Boston Globe reported before the event started that more than 100 counterprotesters had begun gathering at the State House for a planned march to City Hall organized by Stand Against Hate-Boston and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Last August's "free speech" rally happened on Boston Common days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one counterprotester dead and 19 injured.

