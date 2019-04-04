Recall issued after customers complain of purple plastic in beef patties

A brand that's under the Tyson Foods umbrella is recalling over 10 tons of ready-to-eat beef patties for potential contamination with plastic.

AdvancePierre Foods is recalling 20,373 pounds of beef patties after receiving two complaints.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the customers found soft purple plastic in the patties.

The agency is concerned that people have this product in food service freezers.

The 14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

