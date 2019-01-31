Recall of infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart expands

ROANOKE, Va. - The recall of infant ibuprofen on Walmart and CVS has expanded due to worries that the medication may contain dangerously high concentrations of the drugs.

According to NBC News, the drug maker, Tris-Pharma, announced Thursday that more lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL may have higher concentrations of ibuprofen than what is on the label.

The medicine is sold in 0.5 oz. bottles at Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar Services.

Below are the recalled batches:

Walmart: Sold under the "Equate" label. National Drug Code (NDC) 49035-125-23; the products being withdrawn have the lot numbers 00717005A, 00717009A, 00717015A and 00717024A on their label.

CVS: Sold under "CVS Health" label. Recalled products have the NCD number 59779-925-23 and the lot numbers 4718, 00717006A and 00717024A.

Family Dollar: Sold under "Family Wellness" label with NCD 55319-250-23 and lot number 00717024A.

The potential threat was caught during routine tests that found some units contained 10 percent more ibuprofen than specified levels.

That high of a concentration of ibuprofen could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stomach bleeding and kidney damage, according to Tris-Pharma.

