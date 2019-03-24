Report: Newborn baby killed in accidental shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina say a newborn baby was killed in an accidental shooting.

WRAL-TV reported that a 21-day-old infant was shot Friday at a home in Fayetteville. The station reported that officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that the baby was accidentally shot by a family member.

Officials were investigating on Sunday. No other details were immediately released.

