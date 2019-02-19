Repticon is crawling back to Roanoke next month

Roanoke, Va. - Can't get enough of the slimy world of invertebrates?

You're in luck because Repticon, a well-known leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expo, is coming back to Roanoke.

The family-oriented and fun-filled event will be held at the Quality Inn Roanoke Airport next month.

The weekend event will be held on March 30 and 31.

This event is a great opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores and breeder-vendors will be on hand to teach and answer any questions during the seminars on animal-related topics.

To add to the fun, many vendors will allow live interaction with the pets during visits to their booths.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals.

At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from their website here.

Repticon will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

