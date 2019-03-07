Restaurant owner takes her employees and their families to Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dozens of employees at one restaurant were treated to a magical vacation they won't soon forget.

Gypsy Gilliam, the owner of the State Farmers Market Restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, made sure her approximately 50 guests didn't have a worry as the costs of rooms, transportation, food and everything was covered, according to WRAL.

Gilliam told the NBC affiliate that without her staff, she wouldn't have a restaurant, so she wanted to show her appreciation for them.

The trip happened last week and for employees like Jasmine Kamel, it was a dream come true.

"It was so amazing. I cried a couple of times," said Kamel in an interview with WRAL. "I could cry right now. I don't think she'll ever understand how grateful we are for what she did for us."

