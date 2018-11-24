Restaurant patron saves choking baby on Thanksgiving

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - A baby choking on mashed potatoes at a restaurant during Thanksgiving was saved by a quick-acting patron who performed the Heimlich maneuver.

News outlets report that Hannah Jarvis and her 7-month-old daughter, Calli, were celebrating Thanksgiving at the Golden Corral restaurant when the baby started choking.

Restaurant patron Debra Rouse performed the Heimlich on the baby, who started breathing again.

Jarvis said her daughter was later treated at an emergency room and is doing fine.

