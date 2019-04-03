Ride-share safety campaign promoted after a killing of a college student who mistook car for an Uber

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The University of South Carolina is launching a national safety campaign after one of its students was brutally murdered when she got into a car she thought was her Uber.

The “What’s My Name?” campaign was created to help students stay safe when using ride-sharing services.

Since the murder, police say students trying to get a safe ride home need to be on the lookout.

Students on the Virginia Tech campus say staying safe can be as easy as asking one question: What is my name?

Virginia Tech junior Semia Jones says that one question can save your life when you're using a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft.

"If you do call an Uber, make sure to ask who they're here for... not just some random person trying to kidnap you," said Jones.

Another student, sophomore Elizabeth Chimento recommends never traveling alone.

“It’s very scary. I don’t want to go in an Uber by myself anymore, I think people should definitely go in groups, at least two people.”

Virginia Tech police are warning students to check the name of your driver, the car description and the license plate number before getting in the car.

"We've even had in indents on campus where students walked up to our cars... It’s not uncommon. Students make an assumption: Here’s my ride, I'll get into it," said Deputy Chief William "Mac" Babb, of the Virginia Tech Police Department.

If you do get into a car, be aware of anything suspicious, make sure you're heading where you’re supposed to be going, and if something doesn't seem right, trust your gut and call for help.