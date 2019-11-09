NBC

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. - You know the holidays are right around the corner when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City.

Thousands of people turned out to greet the 14-ton Norway Spruce that rolled into town Saturday morning on a flatbed truck.

The massive 77-foot tall tree was cut down Thursday in New York's Orange County.

A giant crane lifted the tree into place. Workers will cover it with 50,000 multicolored lights and crown it with the iconic Swarovski Star.

It will be illuminated for the first time on December 4.