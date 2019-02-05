Rocker Steven Tyler opens home to help abused girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Steven Tyer is lending his voice to young survivors of abuse in southwestern Tennessee.

The Aerosmith frontman attended Monday's grand opening of Janie's House in Memphis.

Cutting a scarf, a Tyler signature accessory, instead of a ribbon, the center provides a home to and helps girls who've been abused.

The center is designed to give them safety, shelter and support.

One of Aerosmith's hit songs, "Janie's Got a Gun," is about a girl who is abused.

"But this does my heart and my soul good. This is real. Not that the other stuff isn't, but this is real y'all. This is real," said Tyler.

This is the second Janie's House location. The other is in Atlanta.

